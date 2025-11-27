Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Shore Bancshares (SHBI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $17.74 in the previous session. Shore Bancshares has gained 11.6% since the start of the year compared to the 14.3% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 4.8% return for the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 23, 2025, Shore Bancshares reported EPS of $0.48 versus consensus estimate of $0.45 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.4%.

For the current fiscal year, Shore Bancshares is expected to post earnings of $1.78 per share on $223.93 in revenues. This represents a 8.54% change in EPS on a 10.89% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.91 per share on $240.6 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.3% and 7.44%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Shore Bancshares has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Shore Bancshares has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.6X versus its peer group's average of 11.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Shore Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Shore Bancshares fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Shore Bancshares shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does SHBI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SHBI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG). SBFG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. SB Financial Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 9.68%, and for the current fiscal year, SBFG is expected to post earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $66.2 million.

Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. have gained 15.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.2X and a P/CF of 9.31X.

The Banks - Northeast industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SHBI and SBFG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

