Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SHBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SHBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHBI was $13, representing a -27.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.90 and a 70.38% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

SHBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SHBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SHBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.81%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

