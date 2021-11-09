Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SHBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.36, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHBI was $20.36, representing a 1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.98 and a 92.62% increase over the 52 week low of $10.57.

SHBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SHBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports SHBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.96%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the shbi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

