Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SHBI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHBI was $14.81, representing a -9.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.40 and a 94.1% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

SHBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SHBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SHBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.51%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

