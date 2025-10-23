Shore Bancshares Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.34 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $11.18 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $48.65 million from $43.26 million last year.

Shore Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

