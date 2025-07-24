SHORE BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $SHBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHORE BANCSHARES ($SHBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $56,570,000, beating estimates of $47,679,900 by $8,890,100.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SHBI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SHORE BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
SHORE BANCSHARES insiders have traded $SHBI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KONRAD WAYSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $71,248
- MICHAEL BRIAN ADAMS has made 2 purchases buying 1,525 shares for an estimated $23,284 and 0 sales.
- DAWN M. WILLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,578
- DONNA J. STEVENS (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) purchased 315 shares for an estimated $4,992
- JOHN LAMON purchased 250 shares for an estimated $3,638
- ESTHER A. STREETE purchased 30 shares for an estimated $437
SHORE BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of SHORE BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 2,258,029 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,573,712
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 239,255 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,239,512
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 235,551 shares (+252.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,189,360
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 194,925 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,639,284
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 177,749 shares (+604.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,406,721
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 148,596 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,011,989
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 128,779 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,743,667
