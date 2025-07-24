SHORE BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $SHBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHORE BANCSHARES ($SHBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $56,570,000, beating estimates of $47,679,900 by $8,890,100.

SHORE BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

SHORE BANCSHARES insiders have traded $SHBI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KONRAD WAYSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $71,248

MICHAEL BRIAN ADAMS has made 2 purchases buying 1,525 shares for an estimated $23,284 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAWN M. WILLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,578

DONNA J. STEVENS (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) purchased 315 shares for an estimated $4,992

JOHN LAMON purchased 250 shares for an estimated $3,638

ESTHER A. STREETE purchased 30 shares for an estimated $437

SHORE BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of SHORE BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

