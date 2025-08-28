SHOP's Merchant Solutions Gain Momentum: A Sign of More Upside?

Shopify SHOP is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop, Shop Pay solutions helped the company to win merchants regularly. Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify’s prospects.



This growing adoption is reflected in Shopify’s financial performance. Merchant solutions revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $2.02 billion and accounted for 75.5% of Shopify’s total revenues. On a year-over-year basis, merchant revenues increased 36.6%, driven by strong GMV and increased penetration of Shopify payments. GMV in the second quarter was $87.84 billion, which increased 30.6% year over year.



Shopify has expanded its payment products into 16 new countries this year, nearly doubling its market reach, and introduced innovative features like multi-entity support and a USDC stablecoin option for international payments.



The company’s merchant-friendly tool Shop Pay stands out as a key driver. The app processed $27 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in the second quarter of 2025, up 65% year over year. This underscores its growing adoption among both merchants and consumers, solidifying its position as a trusted and seamless payment option.



Shopify’s ability to attract large enterprise clients, including brands like Starbucks, Canada Goose, and Burton Snowboards, further highlights the scalability and flexibility of its Merchant Solutions.

SHOP Faces Stiff Competition From AMZN and BABA

Shopify is facing stiff competition in the e-commerce marketplace against the likes of Alibaba BABA and Amazon AMZN.



Alibaba’s ecosystem approach provides multiple revenue streams and cross-selling opportunities. Customer management revenues at Taobao and Tmall grew 12% year over year, reflecting improved monetization and merchant engagement.



In 2025, Alibaba announced that Taobao and Tmall Group had strengthened their partnership with lifestyle content platform Xiaohongshu, enabling merchants to embed product links from their Taobao and Tmall stores directly into Xiaohongshu content posts.



Amazon’s “Buy with Prime,” which combines its payments and fulfillment services and makes them available at checkout on other websites, and promises faster delivery for Prime members, intensifies competition for Shopify. In the second quarter of 2025, Amazon set a global speed record for Prime deliveries, with 30% more items delivered same day or next day compared to the previous year.

SHOP’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shopify shares have risen 31.5% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 12.9%. The Zacks Internet Services industry has returned 10.7% in the same time frame.

SHOP's Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHOP stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 14.27X compared with the industry’s 5.56X. SHOP has a Value Score of F.

SHOP's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.44 per share, which has increased 2.85% over the past 30 days, suggesting 10.77% year-over-year growth.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

SHOP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.