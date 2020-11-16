Shoprite's Q1 sales growth slows, shares fall

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J reported slower first-quarter revenue growth, weighed down by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on alcohol sales, which impacted its core domestic market.

Shoprite shares were down 6.69% to a one week low as of 1003 GMT.

Total group sales for the three months to September 30 rose by 3% compared to the same quarter in 2019, when sales grew by 7.3%.

Excluding the contribution of its South Africa liquor business, sales rose by 6%, Shoprite said.

The restrictions on alcohol sales required the group's South African liquor business to remain closed for 60 of the 91 days in the period, resulting in just a 3.3% overall sales growth for the South African business.

Last Wednesday South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the remaining restrictions, allowing liquor shops to return to normal trading hours.

The announcement is a welcome relief for retailers and comes at a significant time as they hope to capture holiday-related spending.

Shoprite's supermarket brands continued to report market share gains.

Outside of South Africa, the group's rest of Africa operations saw sales fall by 8.4% as performance in local currencies was eroded by currency devaluations, the retailer said.

Shoprite said it hopes to finalise the sale of all or part of its Nigerian business during the second half of the current financial year, which started in July.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

