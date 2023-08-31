Shoprite Holdings Ltd - ADR (SRGHY) Price Target Increased by 18.84% to 14.77

The average one-year price target for Shoprite Holdings Ltd - ADR (OTC:SRGHY) has been revised to 14.77 / share. This is an increase of 18.84% from the prior estimate of 12.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.20 to a high of 19.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from the latest reported closing price of 13.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoprite Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRGHY is 1.41%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.42% to 89K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CNGLX - Commonwealth Global Fund holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fca holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CAFRX - Africa Fund holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

