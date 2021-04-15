US Markets
Shopping center owner Kimco Realty to buy rival Weingarten for $3.87 bln

Contributors
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Uday Sampath Reuters
April 15 (Reuters) - Shopping center owner Kimco Realty Corp KIM.N said on Thursday it would buy rival Weingarten Realty Investors WRI.N for about $3.87 billion in cash and stock.

Kimco said it would pay Weingarten shareholders about $30.32 per share, a near 11% premium to the company's closing share price on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

KIM WRI

