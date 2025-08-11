Shoppers Say These Are the Best 4 Grocery Items for Your Money at Target

These days it’s important to stretch your dollar to the max and while that often means letting go of quality, you don’t have to compromise at Target. It’s widely known that the big box retailer offers all home essentials, but their grocery department is routinely overlooked.

However Target has leveled up its food aisles with top brands for competitive prices and has become a go-to for savvy shoppers who want to save money without settling for low standards. These shopper-approved Target items are budget-friendly and tasty. Here are four grocery items consumers say give you the most bang for your buck that you might consider adding to your cart on your next Target run.

Seven Sundays Little Crispies Cocoa Crunch Breakfast Cereal

Price: $7.39

Paying nearly $8 for cereal might not seem like a bargain, but Seven Sundays Little Crispies Cocoa Crunch is a healthy morning option that’s made from 100% real, simple ingredients that you can pronounce. It’s considered a nutritious dupe for Cocoa Pebbles since it doesn’t contain junk ingredients like artificial sweeteners, flavors, dyes, preservatives, or fillers, but still delivers on taste.



With Seven Sundays Little Crispies Cocoa Crunch Breakfast Cereal you’re investing in a real food that can give your body fuel without sacrificing flavor.

The cereal was just launched in Target nationwide and is already earning high praises. “Loved the flavor of these Cocoa crunch Crispies! I appreciate the fact that they are sweetened with coconut sugar and have simple ingredients! They are so good with milk or added to a Greek yogurt bowl with some fruit,” the latest verified shopper wrote.



“[My]y dad loves cocoa pebbles so I got him these to try as a fun healthier for you alternative and he loved them! [A]ll the nostalgia but so much lovelier!” another reviewer wrote.

Waterloo Grape Sparkling Water

Price: $4.49

When you want something refreshing to hydrate, but plain water isn’t quenching your thirst, Waterloo Sparking Water is a tasty option and shoppers seem to really love the grape flavor, which has 970 ratings and reviews and is ranked 4.5 by customers.



A verified shopper wrote, “I’ve tried other brands of sparkling water and Waterloo is, in my opinion, the tastiest and most reasonably priced. The grape flavor is my favorite! Very refreshing and mild.”

Good & Gather Grilled Fajita Chicken Breast Strips

Price: $7.99

Good & Gather is Target’s private label and offers a wide variety of grocery products like Grilled Fajita Chicken Breast Strips that are priced at $7.99. Ideal for tacos, burritos, salads and more, the item is beloved by shoppers for the quality and price.

“So delicious! Perfect for easy meals. The price is great for the amount of chicken you get. Not a single rubbery piece like you often get with premade chicken strips. Will definitely be buying again,” a customer wrote.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Price: $2.99

Vita Coco is filled with electrolytes and made with real coconut water, making it the perfect summer drink to stay hydrated without added sugars and artificial ingredients. Whether you enjoy the original taste or a hint of fruitiness in the pineapple flavor, Vita Coco is a fan favorite at Target and shoppers rave about the quality and value.

“​​I love it the taste is very refreshing and love the packaging ingredients are natural and pure and it gives freshness and give you the value of the money and taste also,” one reviewer wrote.

Whether you’re stocking up for the week or just grabbing a few basics, consider adding these shopper-approved items to your list. Your taste buds and wallet will thank you.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

