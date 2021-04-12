Shopper numbers jump 218% as England reopens economy

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published

The reopening of England's shopping districts drew the crowds on Monday, with footfall across all UK retail destinations to 0900 GMT jumping 218% on last week, Springboard data showed.

Springboard said UK footfall to shopping centres had risen by 340%. With infection numbers falling in Britain, English shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens reopened early on Monday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

