Shopper numbers jump 218% as England reopens economy

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The reopening of England's shopping districts drew the crowds on Monday, with footfall across all UK retail destinations to 0900 GMT jumping 218% on last week, Springboard data showed.

Springboard said UK footfall to shopping centres had risen by 340%. With infection numbers falling in Britain, English shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens reopened early on Monday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.