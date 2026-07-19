Shopify's Quiet AI Strategy Could Be Its Biggest Advantage Yet

While much of the technology world has spent the past few years scrambling to bolt artificial intelligence (AI) features onto existing products, Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) has been playing a quieter, and potentially far smarter, game.

Rather than treating AI as a marketing add-on, the e-commerce platform has been methodically positioning itself at the very center of what's increasingly being called agentic commerce. And that bet is now starting to look compelling.

The stock has been reflecting some of that renewed optimism, climbing about 13% over the past month. It's worth keeping that in perspective, though, as shares are still down over 20% year to date and are trading back at December 2020 levels, which shows just how far sentiment had swung against it.

But with a fresh vote of confidence from Wall Street this week and a key earnings report now less than three weeks away, the argument that Shopify is emerging as one of the biggest long-term winners in the AI shopping shift is gaining real traction.

Why Shopify's Positioning Is So Compelling

The core of the bullish argument comes down to where Shopify sits in the commerce ecosystem. The company is already deeply embedded in how hundreds of thousands of merchants run their businesses, handling everything from storefronts and payments to inventory and logistics. That deep integration makes it a natural control layer for the next wave of AI-driven shopping, the point through which automated, agent-led transactions can actually flow.

This is a crucial distinction. As AI agents increasingly begin to handle shopping tasks on behalf of both merchants and consumers, whoever owns the underlying infrastructure those agents plug into stands to benefit enormously.

Shopify isn't trying to build a flashy consumer-facing chatbot to compete for attention. It's positioning itself as the plumbing that makes agentic commerce work in the first place, which is a far stickier and more defensible place to be.

The early evidence suggests the strategy is working. Management has pointed to a substantial increase in AI-generated orders over the past year, a clear signal that automated shopping flows are already accelerating across the platform.

Wall Street Is Starting to See It Too

The most compelling recent endorsement came earlier this week, when Jefferies upgraded Shopify to a Buy rating and raised its price target to $160, implying almost 30% upside from current levels. It views Shopify as uniquely positioned to become the infrastructure layer for agentic commerce, or as commentary neatly put it, the "agent enablement" toolkit for merchants.

The upgrade wasn't just built on the big-picture theme. Jefferies also pointed to third-party data that bolsters confidence that Shopify's upcoming report will beat consensus estimates, flagging that newly announced changes to Shopify's partner program should support near-term growth while lowering the company's long-term sales and marketing cost structure, a rare combination of a growth tailwind and a cost improvement at once.

Perhaps most interesting was the observation on pricing. Jefferies sees a price increase as likely, which would represent a meaningful source of upside heading into 2027. Shopify last raised prices in 2023 and 2024 and has since rolled out a slew of new features, most notably its AI assistant, Sidekick, while absorbing the associated costs itself. That sets up a scenario where the company has been adding significant value without yet charging for it, leaving clear room to raise prices down the line.

The Valuation Question Can't Be Ignored

To be sure, the bull case is not without its challengers, and the biggest pushback is the one that has followed Shopify for years: valuation. Even after a difficult first half of the year for the share price, Shopify’s triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio still feels frothy. It suggests that much of its future growth could already be baked into expectations.

Scaling AI capabilities isn't free either, and the infrastructure costs of running inference workloads at scale could weigh on margins if not carefully managed. These are fair points, and they're the reason this isn't a slam-dunk. But it's also worth remembering that Shopify remains a high-quality business with strong cash generation and a solid balance sheet—exactly the attributes you want to see in a company investing for a long-term shift.

Sights Set on August’s Report

With all of this in mind, Shopify's upcoming earnings report is shaping up to be a pivotal moment. The most important thing to watch will be the data on AI-driven revenue, particularly further evidence that AI-generated orders are accelerating, as that's the metric that most directly validates the entire agentic thesis.

Strong second-quarter numbers, in line with what Jefferies is anticipating, would also go a long way toward justifying the recent optimism. Deliver on that front, and a stock that has been quietly clawing back gains over the past month could find itself with a lot more room to run.

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