US Markets
SHOP

Shopify's payment option to be added to Facebook, Instagram

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc said on Tuesday it would expand its payment option, "Shop Pay," to all users choosing to sell on Facebook and Instagram.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.N said on Tuesday it would expand its payment option, "Shop Pay," to all users choosing to sell on Facebook and Instagram.

The move marks the first time the feature will be available outside Shopify's platform and will help the company tap into the rise of shopping through social media platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The option would become available to Shopify merchants selling products in the United States through Instagram on Tuesday and will be rolled out on Facebook within the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3cSeVtf)

Social media shoppers will be able to use Shop Pay alongside other payment options on the social media company's payments system Facebook Pay.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters