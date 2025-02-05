Shopify's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $443,155 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $855,565.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $140.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.0 $19.8 $19.92 $105.00 $119.9K 1.3K 66 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $11.9 $11.75 $11.85 $115.00 $87.6K 2.2K 89 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.7 $120.00 $87.0K 422 313 SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $16.15 $15.8 $16.0 $125.00 $84.8K 324 65 SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.75 $16.6 $16.67 $120.00 $83.3K 1.8K 58

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shopify, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Shopify's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,674,736, the price of SHOP is up by 1.03%, reaching $120.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. What The Experts Say On Shopify

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Shopify with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

