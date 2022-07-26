Shopify’s mea culpa

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shopify’s Chief Executive Tobi Lütke is offering the kind of humility that’s rare for a technology entrepreneur. The stock of the $40 billion e-commerce business tanked 15% on Tuesday after Lütke said he was going to cut 10% of its workforce by the end of the day, essentially because he got it wrong. The problem: He bet that the pandemic would help the share of dollars designated for e-commerce permanently leap ahead by 5 years or more.

Lütke’s memo includes a chart that shows they did leap https://news.shopify.com/changes-to-shopifys-team, but then quickly subsided back to where they would have ended up anyway. He notes that they had to grow the company to match the opportunity and, simply, the “bet didn’t pay off.” Though risky, it’s not surprising that an entrepreneur erred on the side of overoptimism. Plus the company is still worth more than Twitter, and its shares are roughly where they were before Covid-19 struck.

It could be worse. Companies like Netflix and exercise-bike maker Peloton Interactive are today worth less than they were pre-pandemic – in Peloton’s case, around 70% less. So it’s not like his ambitions destroyed value. In any case, Lütke recently won a shareholder vote further entrenching his control over the company. So while his apology may be sincere, don’t expect much more in the way of contrition. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

