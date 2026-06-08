Shopify's GMV Tops $100B Again: What Investors Should Know

Shopify Inc. SHOP continues to demonstrate why it remains one of the strongest commerce platforms globally. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) surpassed the $100 billion mark for the second consecutive quarter, reaching $100.7 billion, up 35% year over year. The milestone highlights the growing scale of Shopify’s merchant ecosystem and the company’s ability to capture increasing commerce activity across online, offline and international channels.



The strong GMV performance translated into robust financial results. Revenue climbed 34% year over year to $3.17 billion, driven by growth in both Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions. Merchant Solutions revenue benefited from higher payment penetration and increased transaction volumes, while Subscription Solutions continued to gain from merchant additions and upgrades to higher-tier plans. Gross profit rose 32% year over year to $1.55 billion, reflecting healthy operating leverage.



A key factor behind Shopify’s momentum is its expanding AI-driven commerce ecosystem. Management noted that AI-powered traffic to Shopify stores increased eightfold year over year, while orders originating from AI-powered searches surged nearly thirteenfold. The company is also seeing strong adoption of Sidekick, its AI assistant, which is helping merchants automate tasks, create applications and improve productivity.



Shopify’s payments ecosystem remains another important growth driver. Shopify Payments processed $67 billion of GMV during the quarter, representing 67% penetration of total GMV and growing faster than overall platform sales. International expansion, accelerating enterprise adoption and strong growth in B2B commerce further broaden Shopify’s opportunity.



For investors, Shopify’s ability to consistently generate more than $100 billion in quarterly GMV while maintaining strong revenue growth and healthy free cash flow margins suggests that the company remains well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing digital commerce and AI-driven shopping transformation.

How Shopify Compares With Key E-Commerce Rivals

Two of Shopify’s most relevant competitors are Amazon AMZN and eBay EBAY, though their business models differ meaningfully. While Amazon primarily operates as a marketplace where merchants sell within Amazon’s ecosystem, Shopify enables merchants to build and control their own branded storefronts across multiple channels. This distinction has become increasingly important as brands seek greater ownership of customer relationships and data.



Amazon remains a formidable competitor due to its vast logistics network, fulfillment capabilities and massive consumer reach. However, Amazon’s marketplace structure gives sellers less control over branding and customer engagement than Shopify’s platform. As AI-powered commerce and omnichannel retail expand, Shopify’s merchant-first approach may appeal to businesses seeking independence.



eBay also competes for online merchant activity, particularly among small and mid-sized sellers. However, eBay remains largely marketplace-centric, whereas Shopify provides a comprehensive commerce operating system that includes payments, point-of-sale, B2B tools and AI-driven solutions. As merchants increasingly adopt unified commerce strategies, Shopify’s broader platform capabilities could offer a competitive edge.



While Amazon and eBay remain major players in digital commerce, Shopify’s ability to generate more than $100 billion in quarterly GMV, combined with its growing AI ecosystem, positions it strongly in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

SHOP Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of SHOP have trended 31.9% downward year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Internet - Services industry, as shown below.

SHOP’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHOP stock is currently trading slightly at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.89, as evidenced by the chart below.

SHOP’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of SHOP Stock

Over the past 60 days, expectations for the company’s 2026 earnings per share increased to $1.80. The estimate indicates 53.9% growth from the year-ago level.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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