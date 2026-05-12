Shopify's AI Channels Are Booming: What They Mean for the Stock

Shopify Inc.'s SHOP aggressive push into AI-powered commerce channels is rapidly becoming a key growth driver for SHOP stock. In first-quarter 2026, AI-driven traffic to Shopify stores surged 8x year over year, while orders generated from AI-powered searches jumped nearly 13x. Management noted that new buyer orders from AI channels are occurring at almost twice the rate of traditional channels, highlighting strong customer acquisition potential.



The company is benefiting from deep integrations with ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Google AI services, making Shopify the only platform enabling discovery and selling across all three ecosystems from a unified commerce platform. Shopify has already structured more than 1 billion products with real-time pricing and inventory data, allowing AI agents to surface highly relevant products faster and more accurately than general web searches.



Beyond traffic gains, Shopify’s proprietary AI assistant, Sidekick, is boosting merchant productivity and platform stickiness. Weekly active shops using Sidekick increased 4x year over year, while more than 12,000 custom apps were created using the tool in the first quarter alone.



Financially, Shopify remains strong. First-quarter revenues climbed 34% year over year to $3.17 billion, while GMV topped $100 billion for the second straight quarter. Free cash flow reached $476 million with a healthy 15% margin.



With AI commerce adoption accelerating and Shopify positioned at the center of agentic shopping, the company appears well-placed to sustain strong growth momentum, making SHOP stock increasingly attractive for long-term investors.

Competitors Racing to Capture AI-Led Commerce

Shopify’s AI momentum puts it against major commerce and software rivals, especially Amazon AMZN and Wix.com Ltd. WIX.



Amazon remains a formidable competitor because it already controls a massive marketplace, product discovery engine and checkout ecosystem. As AI agents reshape shopping, Amazon can use its scale, data and logistics network to keep buyers inside its ecosystem. Still, Amazon primarily favors its marketplace model, while Shopify helps merchants own their brand, customer relationships and storefronts. That difference makes Shopify more attractive for businesses seeking AI-enabled independence rather than marketplace dependence.



Wix is another relevant rival, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses looking for AI-powered website creation and e-commerce tools. Wix has been aggressively expanding its AI capabilities to simplify store design, content generation and online selling. However, Wix remains more focused on website building, while Shopify offers a broader commerce infrastructure spanning payments, logistics, AI-driven discovery and enterprise retail solutions. As Shopify deepens integrations with ChatGPT, Copilot and Google AI services, its expanding AI-commerce ecosystem could widen its competitive lead over Wix in the evolving digital commerce market.

SHOP Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of SHOP have trended 36.3% downward year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Internet - Services industry, as shown below.

SHOP’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHOP stock is currently trading slightly at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 53.11, as evidenced by the chart below.

SHOP’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of SHOP Stock

Over the past 30 days, expectations for the company’s 2026 earnings per share increased to $1.78. The estimate indicates 52.1% growth from the year-ago level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.