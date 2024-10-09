Shopify Unusual Options Activity For October 09

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $226,195 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $871,724.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $130.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.85 $6.55 $6.85 $105.00 $275.3K 3.5K 564 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.7 $6.85 $105.00 $106.8K 3.5K 157 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.25 $6.4 $130.00 $106.2K 286 175 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.8 $4.65 $4.65 $80.00 $93.0K 11.0K 323 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $80.00 $82.2K 3.4K 178

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Current Position of Shopify Trading volume stands at 2,237,558, with SHOP's price up by 1.51%, positioned at $83.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Shopify

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $78.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $70. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $70. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Shopify with a target price of $103. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shopify, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.