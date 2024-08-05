Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Lands Court Win, Shares Plummet Anyway

It’s a dark day indeed when not even a win in court can turn into a win in share prices. Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify (TSE:SHOP) (SHOP) saw as much, with its shares plunging nearly 6.5% in Monday morning’s trading despite winning in a patent infringement case.

The case against Shopify was lodged in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California and focused on patents related to embeddable buy buttons and e-commerce shopping operations that can be built directly into social media platforms. The patents were held by DKR Consulting, and it alleged that Shopify had infringed on those patents.

However, Judge Hernan Vera found that DKR’s patents weren’t actually eligible for protection under current patent law. Shopify noted during the case that the patents in question were more of a general idea rather than something specific that could be protected, and it seems Vera agreed.

A Minor Win, a Sea of Disaster?

The news was definitely good, so what prompted the massive sell-off? Well, the overall environment certainly isn’t helping, as tech has been taking a beating over the last few days. Shopify’s overall business model doesn’t do it many favors either, as it focuses on providing e-commerce services. And, as we all know, people are paring back their spending, which isn’t helpful for a company whose focus is on helping people buy things.

Worse, the Canadian economy isn’t helping. A new report from Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy reveals that, on average, 386 Canadians per day filed for insolvency in the second quarter. So, not only are there hefty numbers of Canadians who are paring back their spending, but the highest number of Canadians in the last four years are also filing for insolvency. As a result, they are largely unable to spend.

Is Shopify a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSE:SHOP stock based on 18 Buys and 14 Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 0.11% increase in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:SHOP price target of C$104.31 per share implies 38.33% upside potential.

