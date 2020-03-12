Shopify to Pay Employees $1,000 for Work at Home Supplies

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has joined the growing list of companies to require all employees to work remotely and is throwing in a $1,000 stipend to ease the pain.

On Wednesday, the e-commerce company that helps small businesses set up and manage online stores, announced its entire workforce of 5,000 would work remotely. Most of its staff are located in Canada, but it also has offices around the globe, including the U.S., China, and the UK. According to Shopify, 30% of its staff or more than 1,000 employees already work at home.

"Working from home will help play a part in reducing the spread of the virus, and hopefully lessen its potentially huge burden on the healthcare system," the company tweeted when announcing the plan.

Image source: Getty Images.

Building on that announcement, Shopify told Business Insider it is offering a $1,000 stipend to employees to purchase office equipment.The money can be used for lighting, desks, chairs and other supplies. Employees have to use their work-issued laptops, monitors, and keyboards at home.

Working from home is becoming the standard response to the coronavirus outbreak. With the cases rising in the U.S. and the World Health Organization calling it a pandemic, companies are taking drastic steps to slow the spread. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has urged all North American employees to work from home and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) just made it a requirement for its global workforce. Twitter has pledged to cover some of the costs associated with a home office. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is giving employees free Portal Video chat devices upon request. The social media giant is also reimbursing employees for the cost to upgrade their Internet and for office supplies.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Facebook, Shopify, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.