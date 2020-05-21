Shopify to let employees work from home permanently

May 21 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc SHOP.TO would keep its offices closed till 2021 and allow most employees to work remotely on a permanent basis after that, Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Office centricity is over," Lutke said in the tweet.

U.S. tech firms Square Inc SQ.N and Twitter Inc TWTR.N also recently allowed employees to continue working from home permanently.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

