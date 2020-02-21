Shopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO said on Friday it would join Libra Association, a group that manages Facebook Inc FB.O led efforts to launch a global digital currency, Libra.

"We will work collectively to build a payment network that makes money easier to access and supports merchants and consumers everywhere," Shopify said in a statement.

Several companies including Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L, Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O and Mastercard Inc MA.N have exited the association in recent months.

Facebook announced in June last year its plan to launch Libra in partnership with other members of the association, but the project soon ran into trouble with skeptical regulators around the world.

Libra Association did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

