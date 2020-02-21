US Markets

Shopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc said on Friday it would join Libra Association, a group that manages Facebook Inc led efforts to launch a global digital currency, Libra.

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO said on Friday it would join Libra Association, a group that manages Facebook Inc FB.O led efforts to launch a global digital currency, Libra.

"We will work collectively to build a payment network that makes money easier to access and supports merchants and consumers everywhere," Shopify said in a statement.

Several companies including Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L, Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O and Mastercard Inc MA.N have exited the association in recent months.

Facebook announced in June last year its plan to launch Libra in partnership with other members of the association, but the project soon ran into trouble with skeptical regulators around the world.

Libra Association did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular