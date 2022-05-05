US Markets
Shopify to buy logistics firm Deliverr for $2.1 bln

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based logistics firm Deliverr for $2.1 billion, to help mitigate supply chain snarls that have plagued the e-commerce sector.

Founded in 2017, Deliverr's logistics network delivers more than a million orders per month for thousands of merchants across the United States, the company said.

Separately, the company reported a 22% jump in first-quarter revenue to $1.2 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

