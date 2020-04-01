US Markets

Shopify suspends 2020 outlook on coronavirus worries

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc on Wednesday suspended its forecast for 2020, blaming uncertainties fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company scheduled its first-quarter results for May 6, before markets open.

Shopify's U.S.-listed shares SHOP.N fell 4% in extended trading.

