Shopify suspends 2020 outlook on coronavirus worries

April 1 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO on Wednesday suspended its forecast for 2020, blaming uncertainties fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company scheduled its first-quarter results for May 6, before markets open.

Shopify's U.S.-listed shares SHOP.N fell 4% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

