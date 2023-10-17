Shopify Stock Up 50%: Why It's Not Too Late to Buy

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have surged in 2023. Many investors may think they've missed the chance to buy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why that's not the case, and why investors looking for growth can still consider buying shares now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 12, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 17, 2023.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has positions in Shopify. Jeff Santoro has positions in Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.