Shopify Stock Fell 16% After Its Last Earnings Beat. Should You Buy Before Aug. 5?

Key Points

Shopify needs to prove that it can counter the inflationary headwinds with AI.

Its stock could stumble if its guidance comes in below Wall Street’s expectations.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify ›

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), one of the world's largest e-commerce service providers, will post its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Analysts expect its revenue and adjusted EPS to rise 28% and 14% year over year, respectively. However, that would represent a deceleration from its 34% revenue growth and 44% adjusted EPS growth in the first quarter.

We should also recall that Shopify's stock dropped about 16% after its first-quarter earnings report, even though its top and bottom-line growth easily surpassed analysts' expectations. So should you buy Shopify's stock ahead of its second-quarter report?

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What challenges does Shopify's stock face?

Shopify's self-serve e-commerce services enable merchants to build their own online storefronts, process payments, and manage their own marketing campaigns. It's an attractive option for merchants who won't want to join a marketplace like Amazon.

Shopify is still growing, but its stock has declined 26% this year as inflationary headwinds throttled consumer spending and drove up logistics expenses. However, it expects its new AI tools, AI agents, and integrations into generative AI platforms to offset some of that pressure.

Investors will be waiting to see how those strategies are progressing -- and whether they boost its outlook for the third quarter -- before deciding whether to buy or dump the stock. They should also recall that Shopify's soft guidance for the second quarter sent its stock back in May -- so it might be smarter to wait until it posts its full earnings report before buying the stock.

Should you buy stock in Shopify right now?

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Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.