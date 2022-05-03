Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Shopify SHOP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.25 billion, suggesting growth of 26.11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved up by a cent in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.11%.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 62.95%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

The increased costs of raw materials, advertising, labor and shipping are anticipated to have affected Shopify’s first-quarter 2022 results. Moreover, Shopify’s margin expansion in the short term is likely to be dampened due to its focus on scaling operations and investments in product development and fulfillment platform.



Nevertheless, the e-commerce boom amid the pandemic has impacted Shopify positively.



The company has been investing in building the best products for modern commerce. This increased SHOP’s merchant base in 2021, making it nearly twice as big as in 2019. The trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the last reported quarter, Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) were up 23% year over year, reaching $102 million as new merchants joined the platform and the number of retail locations using POS Pro increased.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRR is pegged at $107 million, indicating 19% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter, the company introduced Shopify Markets, making cross-border commerce easier for entrepreneurs. Shopify also began rolling it out to all merchants at the end of

January 2022. By managing all cross-border commerce in Shopify’s centralized commerce platform, Shopify Markets provide merchants a unified view of their entire business across borders.



Strong growth in the adoption of Shopify products such as Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments and Shopify Balance is likely to have driven the company’s top line.



In the last reported quarter, Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was up 51% year over year, reaching $54.1 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMV is pegged at $46.4 billion, indicating 24.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Shopify has an Earnings ESP of -20.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

