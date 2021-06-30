Shopify (SHOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $1,460.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 18.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

SHOP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SHOP to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 43.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.78% and +48.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SHOP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 348.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.51.

It is also worth noting that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 13.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.