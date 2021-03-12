Shopify (SHOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $1,140.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 21.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

SHOP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SHOP is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 294.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $833.25 million, up 77.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion, which would represent changes of -2.51% and +36.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.51% lower within the past month. SHOP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SHOP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 294.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.53, which means SHOP is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 9.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

