Shopify (SHOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed the most recent trading day at $473, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SHOP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SHOP to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $482.26 million, up 40.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. SHOP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SHOP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 530.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.43.

Investors should also note that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 21.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.