Shopify (SHOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shopify (SHOP) closed at $459.21, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 32.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 26.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -49.14% and +31.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shopify has a Forward P/E ratio of 140.92 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.

We can also see that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 4.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

