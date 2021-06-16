Shopify (SHOP) Shop Pay Available to Facebook, Google Merchants

Shopify SHOP is expanding its checkout solution Shop Pay’s availability to merchants doing business on Facebook FB, Instagram and Alphabet GOOGL division Google, irrespective of whether they use Shopify’s online store.



The extended relationship with Facebook and Google will boost Shop Pay’s expansion, eventually driving top-line growth. Shop Pay will be available to all merchants doing business on Facebook this summer, while it will be available on Google in late 2021.



Markedly, this February, Shopify announced the availability of Shop Pay to all Shopify merchants doing business on Facebook and Instagram. The partnership benefited Shop Pay’s adoption rate.



Shopify noted that it ended the first quarter with Shop having more than 107 million registered users, which included buyers that opted for Shop Pay and Shop App.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the first quarter with more than 24 million monthly active users. Also, Shop Pay facilitated nearly $24 billion by the end of the first quarter in cumulative GMV since its launch in 2017. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

Last month, Shop Pay was expanded to all Shopify merchants selling on Google. Moreover, later this year, merchants who enable Buy on Google will be able to provide Shop Pay as a checkout option.



Most recently, Shopify launched Shop Pay Installments product in the United States. The company’s buy now pay later solution is supported by Affirm and is available to U.S. merchants that have enabled Shopify Payments and Shop Pay.



Shopify has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. This has benefited top-line growth, making it an attractive stock for investors. Notably, Shopify shares have returned 16.7% year to date.



Moreover, integrating the Shopify platform with expanding sales channels from Facebook Shops, Walmart.com, Pinterest PINS and TikTok’s marketing channel, to enable merchants expand sales and broaden business avenues, is expected to drive new buyer traffic to their stores. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid the evolving retail environment, holds promise. This favors Shopify’s prospects over the long haul.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.