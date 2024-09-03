Shopify (SHOP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.33, changing hands as low as $70.98 per share. Shopify Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOP's low point in its 52 week range is $45.50 per share, with $91.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.