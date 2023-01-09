Shopify (SHOP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.07, changing hands as high as $38.48 per share. Shopify Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.6304 per share, with $119.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.78.

