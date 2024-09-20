Shopify (SHOP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Shopify (SHOP) closed at $78.72, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

The the stock of cloud-based commerce company has risen by 5.89% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shopify in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.11 billion, up 22.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.12 per share and a revenue of $8.62 billion, indicating changes of +51.35% and +22.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Shopify is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shopify is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.44.

We can additionally observe that SHOP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

