Shopify (SHOP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Shopify (SHOP) reported $3.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.6%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion, representing a surprise of +2.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) : $123.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $119.96 billion.

: $123.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $119.96 billion. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) : $205 million versus $199.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $205 million versus $199.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Merchant solutions : $2.9 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $2.8 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.

: $2.9 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $2.8 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%. Revenues- Subscription solutions : $777 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $777.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $777 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $777.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Gross Profit- Merchant solutions : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $629 million compared to the $633.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Shopify here>>>

Shares of Shopify have returned -24% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.