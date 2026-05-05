Shopify (SHOP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Shopify (SHOP) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion, representing a surprise of +2.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) : $100.74 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $98.56 billion.

: $100.74 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $98.56 billion. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) : $212 million compared to the $211.9 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $212 million compared to the $211.9 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Merchant solutions : $2.42 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.1%.

: $2.42 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.1%. Revenues- Subscription solutions : $750 million versus $745.23 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.

: $750 million versus $745.23 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change. Gross Profit- Merchant solutions : $944 million versus $895.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $944 million versus $895.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $602 million compared to the $601.2 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Shopify here>>>

Shares of Shopify have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.