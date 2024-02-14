Shopify (SHOP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shopify SHOP reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.68%. The company reported earnings of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues jumped 23.6% year over year to $2.14 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.66%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription Solutions revenues increased 31.3% year over year to $525 million primarily due to more merchants joining the platform, as well as pricing changes for existing merchants on its Standard subscription plans.



Merchant Solutions revenues improved 21.3% year over year to $1.62 billion, driven by robust Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), which improved 23% year over year to $75.1 billion.

Shopify Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

As of Dec 31, 2023, Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) were $149 million, up 35% from the year-ago quarter. Shopify Plus revenues were $46 million, representing 31% of MRR compared with 33% in the year-ago quarter.



Gross Payments Volume grew to $45.1 billion, constituting 60% of GMV processed in the fourth quarter compared with $34.2 billion (56% of GMV) in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 30.1% year over year to $1.07 billion. The gross margin expanded 250 basis points (bps) year over year to 49.8%.



Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 210 bps year over year to 14.1%. Adjusted general and administrative expenses decreased 230 bps to 3.8%.



Moreover, adjusted research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 810 bps year over year to 11.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 11.4% year over year to $671 million. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 31.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 43.6%.



Shopify’s adjusted operating income was $396 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $63 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, Shopify had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $5 billion compared with $4.92 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.



The free cash flow was $446 million compared with $276 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, Shopify expects revenue growth in the low-twenties on a year-over-year basis. Adjusting for a 500-600 bps headwind related to the divestiture of the logistics business, revenues are expected to grow in the mid to high-twenties on a year-over-year basis.



The gross margin is expected to increase 150 bps sequentially.



Operating expenses are expected to increase at the low-teens percentage rate sequentially.

