Shopify (SHOP) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Shopify SHOP reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200%. The company reported earnings of 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues increased 16% year over year to $1.3 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.98%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription Solutions revenues climbed 10% year over year to $366.4 million, driven by the addition of new merchants.



Merchant Solutions revenues surged 18% year over year to $928.6 million, driven by strong Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”), which improved 11% year over year to $46.9 billion.



As of Jun 30, 2022, Monthly Recurring Revenue (“MRR”) was $107.2 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter. The growth benefited from more merchants joining the platform and an increase in the number of retail locations using POS Pro.



Shopify Plus revenues were $33.7 million, representing 31% of MRR compared with 26% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Gross Payments Volume (“GPV”) was $24.9 billion, constituting 53% of GMV processed in the second quarter compared with $20.3 billion (48% of GMV) in the year-ago quarter.



GPV benefited from strong performances by merchants on Shopify Payments, growing adoption of Shopify Plus, increased penetration of Shop Pay and Shopify Markets, and expanded availability of Shopify’s POS Pro hardware with integrated payments.



Shopify Capital advanced $416.4 million in cash and loans to merchants in the United States, Canada and the U.K. in the reported quarter, up 15% year over year. Since the launch of Shopify Capital, cumulative merchant cash advances have risen to $3.8 billion, out of which $537.8 million was outstanding as of Jun 30, 2022.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 6% year over year to $665 million.



Non-GAAP operating expenses surged 75.7% year over year to $845.9 million, reflecting expansion in research & development and sales & marketing teams.



Shopify reported an adjusted operating loss of $41.8 million in the quarter against an operating income of $236.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, Shopify ended the reported quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $6.95 billion compared with $7.25 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

Guidance

For 2022, Merchant Solutions will continue to grow as a percentage of GMV, driven by Shopify Payments, Shopify Capital, Shopify Markets, Shop Pay Installments, and Shopify Fulfillment (including Delivery), and continue to benefit from the growth of partner revenues.



Merchant Solutions’ revenue growth year-over-year will be more than double that of Subscription Solutions’ growth for 2022.



GMV growth will continue to outperform the broader retail market in the second half of 2022.

