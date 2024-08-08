Shopify (SHOP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shopify SHOP reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30%. The figure jumped 85.7% year over year.



Total revenues jumped 20.7% year over year to $2.05 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.03%. After adjusting for the sale of the logistics business, revenues jumped 25% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription Solutions revenues increased 26.8% year over year to $563 million, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform, as well as pricing changes for existing merchants on its Standard and Plus subscription plans.



Merchant Solutions revenues improved 18.6% year over year to $1.48 billion, driven by robust Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), which improved 22% year over year to $67.2 billion.



Shopify Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

GMV growth was driven by strong same-store sales growth in Shopify’s existing merchants, continued growth in the global merchant base, 32% year-over-year growth in Europe (both strong same-sales growth and new merchant acquisition) and growth in offline business.



Offline GMV grew 27% in the second quarter of 2024.



International merchant base grew 30% year over year in the reported quarter. More than 50% of this merchant base came from outside the core English-speaking markets.



In the reported quarter, $41 billion of GMV was processed on Shopify Payments in the second quarter, 30% higher year over year. The penetration rate of Shopify Payments, as a percentage of GMV, was 61% compared with 58% in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, Shopify launched a Point of Sale (POS) terminal to eight additional countries that contributed a 2.4 times increase in GMV through its POS terminal on a sequential basis.



As of Jun 30, 2024, Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) were $169 million, up 25% from the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, Shop Pay increased 45%, processing $16 billion of GMV and accounted for 39% of Shopify’s Gross Payments Volume (GPV).



GPV grew to $41.1 billion, constituting 61% of GMV processed in the second quarter compared with $31.7 billion (58% of GMV) in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 24.6% year over year to $1.05 billion. The gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 51.4%.



Subscription gross margin expanded 190 bps year over year to 82.8%. Merchant Solutions gross margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 39.1%.



Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps year over year to 16.8%.



Adjusted general and administrative expenses decreased 110 bps to 4.5%. Adjusted research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 390 bps year over year to 13.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 7.9% year over year to $753 million. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 36.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 41.2%.



Shopify’s adjusted operating income was $299 million against the year-ago quarter’s income of $146 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, Shopify had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $5.02 billion compared with $5.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



The free cash flow was $333 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with $232 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow margin more than doubled on a year-over-year basis to 16%.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Shopify expects revenue growth in the low-to-mid-twenties on a year-over-year basis.



The gross margin is expected to increase 50 bps sequentially.



Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, are expected between 41% and 42%.



The free cash flow margin is expected to remain unchanged sequentially. Shopify continues to expect to deliver a double-digit free cash flow margin for the rest of the year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shopify shares have declined 18.5% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 11.6%.



Bilibili BILI, Cisco Systems CSCO and Applied Materials AMAT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Bilibili shares have gained 23% in the year-to-date period. BILI is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 22.



Cisco Systems shares have lost 10.7% year to date. CSCO is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 14.



Applied Materials shares have gained 10.2% year to date. AMAT is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 15.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.