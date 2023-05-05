Shopify (SHOP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Shopify SHOP reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents but declining 50% year over year.



Total revenues increased 25.2% year over year to $1.51 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription Solutions revenues climbed 10.7% year over year to $382 million primarily due to more merchants joining the platform, as well as higher variable platform fees and apps.



Merchant Solutions revenues improved 31.1% year over year to $1.13 billion, driven by strong Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), which improved 15% year over year to $49.57 billion.

As of Mar 31, 2023, Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) were $116 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. This growth benefited from more merchants joining the platform and an increase in the number of retail locations using POS Pro.



Shopify Plus revenues were $39 million, representing 34% of MRR compared with 30% in the year-ago quarter.



Gross Payments Volume grew to $27.52 billion, constituting 56% of GMV processed in the first quarter compared with $22 billion (51% of GMV) in the year-ago quarter.



Shopify Capital advanced $477 million in cash and loans to merchants, and had roughly $629 million outstanding as of Mar 31, 2023.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 14.2% year over year to $738 million. However, the gross margin contracted 470 basis points (bps) year over year to 48.9%.



Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 580 bps year over year to 17.9%. Adjusted general and administrative expenses decreased 40 bps to 7%.



However, adjusted research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 520 bps year over year to 23.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 25.2% year over year to $769 million. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were unchanged at 51%.



Shopify’s adjusted operating loss was $31 million against operating income of $32 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, Shopify ended the reported quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $4.9 billion compared with $5.05 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



The free cash flow was $86 million against a negative free cash flow of $41 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Shopify expects revenue growth at a similar rate to the first quarter on a year-over-year basis.



The gross margin is expected to be similar to Shopify’s first-quarter 2023 gross margin.



Operating expenses are expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage on a sequential basis.



Shopify expects to achieve free cash flow profitability for each quarter of 2023 and capital expenditure of $100 million for the full year.

