Shopify (SHOP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shopify SHOP reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. The company reported earnings of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues jumped 23.4% year over year to $1.86 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.36%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription Solutions revenues increased 33.8% year over year to $511 million, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform, as well as pricing changes for existing merchants on its Standard subscription plans.



Merchant Solutions revenues improved 20% year over year to $1.35 billion, driven by robust Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), which improved 23% year over year to $60.9 billion.



Shopify Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

In the reported quarter, $36.2 billion of GMV was processed on Shopify Payments in the first quarter, 32% higher year over year. The penetration rate of Shopify Payments, as a percentage of GMV, was 60% compared with 56% in the year-ago quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2024, Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) were $151 million, up 32% from the year-ago quarter. Shopify Plus revenues were $48 million, representing 32% of MRR compared with 33% in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, Shop Pay increased 56%, processing $14 billion of GMV and accounted for 39% of Shopify’s Gross Payments Volume (GPV).



GPV grew to $36.2 billion, constituting 60% of GMV processed in the first quarter compared with $27.5 billion (56% of GMV) in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 30.4% year over year to $962 million. The gross margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 51.7%.



Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, gained 80 bps year over year to 18.8%. Adjusted general and administrative expenses decreased 170 bps to 5.3%.



Moreover, adjusted research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 920 bps year over year to 14.1%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 1% year over year to $761 million. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 40.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 51%.



Shopify’s adjusted operating income was $201 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $31 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Shopify had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $5.2 billion compared with $5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



The free cash flow was $232 million compared with $446 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Shopify expects revenue growth in the high teens on a year-over-year basis. Adjusting for a 300-400 bps headwind related to the divestiture of the logistics business, revenues are expected to grow in the low to mid-twenties on a year-over-year basis.



The gross margin is expected to decrease 50 bps sequentially.



Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, are expected between 45% and 46%.

