Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed the most recent trading day at $66.17, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, up 25.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +700% and +20.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Shopify is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Shopify currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 206.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.11.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.