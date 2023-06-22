Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $63.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 7.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 25.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion, which would represent changes of +700% and +20.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.55% higher within the past month. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Shopify is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 199.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

