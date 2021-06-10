Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shopify (SHOP) closed at $1,231.10, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 12.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SHOP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SHOP is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 43.98% from the year-ago period.

SHOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.3% and +48.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SHOP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 276.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.21.

Investors should also note that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 11.08 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

