Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed the most recent trading day at $31.27, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 0.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 86.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $5.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -84.38% and +25.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.42% lower. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shopify is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 318.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.51.

Also, we should mention that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 11.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

