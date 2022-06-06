Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shopify (SHOP) closed at $360.62, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 6.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Shopify is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.39 billion, up 23.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -52.42% and +28.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher within the past month. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Shopify's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 116.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.39, which means Shopify is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.