Shopify (SHOP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed the most recent trading day at $346.08, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 1.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SHOP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 175% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $384.07 million, up 42.22% from the year-ago period.

SHOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.16% and +43.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. SHOP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SHOP has a Forward P/E ratio of 555.75 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.33.

Meanwhile, SHOP's PEG ratio is currently 23.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHOP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

