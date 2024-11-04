Shopify (SHOP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Shopify (SHOP) ending at $78.44, denoting a -0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Shares of the cloud-based commerce company witnessed a loss of 4.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Shopify in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion, up 22.96% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and a revenue of $8.63 billion, representing changes of +51.35% and +22.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% upward. Right now, Shopify possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Shopify's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 35.47 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.